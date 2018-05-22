Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: 'President Xi is a world-class poker player'
President Trump says it's possible that the upcoming summit with Kim Jong-un could be delayed.
And Mr Trump told reporters that the North Korean leader's recent meeting with his Chinese counterpart might have influenced his attitude to talks with the US.
22 May 2018
