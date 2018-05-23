Ukraine 'paid Trump lawyer for talks'

Media player
Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, received a secret payment of at least $400,000 (£300,000) to fix talks between the Ukrainian president and President Trump, according to sources in Kiev close to those involved.
Mr Cohen denies the allegation.
23 May 2018
