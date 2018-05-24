Police video shows NBA star being tasered
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NBA star Sterling Brown stun-gunned in police video

Milwaukee police have released video of officers using a stun-gun on a basketball player over a parking violation.

NBA player Sterling Brown was arrested and stunned in January after parking in a disabled space.

Police chief Alfonso Morales apologised for his officers' behaviour after an internal investigation.

  • 24 May 2018
Go to next video: Why Childish Gambino video has people talking