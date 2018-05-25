Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harvey Weinstein led away in handcuffs
Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein handed himself in to police in New York on Friday and was charged with rape and several other counts of sexual abuse.
He left the police station in handcuffs.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window