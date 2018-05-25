Harvey Weinstein smiles in handcuffs

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Harvey Weinstein smiles as he is led away in handcuffs
The movie mogul left a Manhattan court house after being arrested for sexual assault charges.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-us-canada-44258280/harvey-weinstein-smiles-as-he-is-led-away-in-handcuffsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window