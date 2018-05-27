Astronaut and artist Alan Bean remembered
Video

Former US astronaut Alan Bean, who was the fourth person to walk on the Moon, has died aged 86.

Bean was part of the Apollo 12 mission which reached the moon in November 1969, and was also commander of a mission to the US space station Skylab.

He went on to become an accomplished artist.

