Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
White House sees 'hypocrisy' on Roseanne
The White House has accused the US entertainment industry of "hypocrisy" over its condemnation of Roseanne Barr following a racist tweet.
-
30 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window