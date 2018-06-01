What being sentenced to life feels like
Colin Warner was 18-years-old when he was wrongly convicted of the murder of Mario Hamilton.

Convinced of his innocence, Mr Warner's childhood friend, Carl King, devoted years of his life to try to prove that he was innocent.

Joe Pascal finds out more.

  • 01 Jun 2018