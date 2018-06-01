Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Trump: ‘It’s a get-to-know-you situation’
Now their summit is back on, Donald Trump says his 12 June meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could be the first of many.
The US president, flanked by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, made the announcement after talks with a senior North Korean envoy at the White House.
-
01 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window