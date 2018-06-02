Kim sends Trump a very, very big letter

Media player
US-North Korea: Trump gets a strangely large letter
Donald Trump's summit with Kim Jong-un in Singapore on 12 June is back on, the US president says, after receiving an unusually large letter.
The North Korean envoy, General Kim Yong-chol, hand-delivered a letter from the North Korean leader to President Trump.
02 Jun 2018
