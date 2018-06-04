Backflipping FBI agent shoots man in leg

Media player
FBI agent accidentally shoots customer in leg during backflip move
An off-duty FBI agent was filmed accidentally shooting a customer in the leg, as he went to pick up the gun he dropped whilst performing a particularly bold dance move.
The man who was hit by the bullet was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
04 Jun 2018
