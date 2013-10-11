10 things we didn't know last week

1. Peanut butter is used to test for early signs of Alzheimer's disease.

Find out more (Daily Mail)

2. Elephants are the only animal to understand humans pointing.

Find out more

3. Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall won't eat the brown bits in bananas.

Find out more (The Times)

4. Some species of marsupials mate with such vigour and intensity that it kills them.

Find out more

5. Medieval French cookery book Le Viandier de Taillevent contains a recipe for plucking and basting a live chicken, which is then rocked to sleep and placed on a platter beside two roasted chickens.

Find out more (Financial Times)

6. Hemp seed herbal tea makes hangovers worse, but Sprite makes them better.

Find out more (Daily Telegraph)

7. New Sunderland coach Charlie Oatway - full name Anthony Philip David Terry Frank Donald Stanley Gerry Gordon Stephen James Oatway - was named after the entire 1973 Queens Park Rangers first team.

Find out more (Sky Tyne and Wear)

8. Nineteen Tyrolean men alive today are related to a 5,300-year-old "iceman" whose frozen corpse was found preserved in the Italian Alps.

Find out more

9. Swifts can stay airborne for up to six months at a time.

Find out more (New Scientist)

10. Footballers are most at risk of injury five minutes after a goal has been scored or a red or yellow card has been given.

Find out more (The Times)

Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingIdidntknowlastweek

Follow @BBCNewsMagazine on Twitter and on Facebook