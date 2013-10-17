Caption Challenge: That's not a real moustache

Winning entries in the Caption Challenge.

This week some people pose in masks.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Corrina:

Hasbro brings out a variation of their popular 80s game aimed at lovers of facial hair: Trivial Hirsute.

5. Rob Falconer:

Having dealt with their pet lion, the Medusa turned her attention to the two party-goers themselves.

4. Becky Davidson:

Trivial Hirsutes.

3. Skarloey Line:

Crimewatch denies budget cuts are affecting its reconstructions.

2. Franc Bolero:

You're frightened? That lion's petrified.

1. Cindy Accidentally:

Eight out of ten lions said their owners preferred whiskers.

