Quiz of the week's news

7 days 7 questions The Magazine's weekly news quiz

It's the Magazine's 7 days, 7 questions quiz - an opportunity to prove to yourself and others that you are a news oracle. Failing that, you can always claim to have had better things to do during the past week than swot up on current affairs.

1.) Multiple Choice Question

A London school made headlines for banning pupils from using slang words such as "innit". It also banned "bare" - but what does that mean in London slang?

  1. That's wrong
  2. That's right
  3. A lot of

2.) Multiple Choice Question

Part of Melbourne airport had to be shut down because of an intrusion by which animal?

  1. Crocodile on runway
  2. Kangaroo in terminal
  3. Koala in security screening

3.) Multiple Choice Question

What was the cause of Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin's freak injury this week?

  1. Pork pie
  2. High five
  3. Seagull
  4. Flying bails

4.) Multiple Choice Question

Director Francis Ford Coppola was reunited with which Apocalypse Now-era item that he left in a Tokyo hotel in the late 1970s?

  1. Typewriter
  2. Replica M16 rifle
  3. Helmet

5.) Multiple Choice Question

According to his new autobiography, which soap opera was Morrissey NOT invited on to?

  1. EastEnders
  2. Emmerdale
  3. Coronation Street

6.) Missing Word Question

Eating popcorn 'disrupts * '

  1. metabolism
  2. romance
  3. advertising

7.) Multiple Choice Question

And still on the subject of cinemas, a US chain banned Madonna after accusing her of doing what during a screening?

  1. Revealing plot
  2. Talking
  3. Texting

Answers

  1. It's a lot of, or very. Harris Academy in south London also barred pupils from saying "coz", "aint" and ending sentences with "yeah".
  2. It was the kangaroo. The injured eastern grey had managed to hop into a pharmacy in the terminal.
  3. It was a rogue high five. Haddin raised his gloves for bowler James Faulkner to pat but he missed and poked Haddin in the eye.
  4. It was his typewriter, as well as a reel of film, left behind in a guesthouse.
  5. It was Coronation Street. Despite being a big fan, Morrissey suggests he never got the nod.
  6. It was advertising. Researchers at Cologne University found that chewing popcorn changed the way people received cinema ads.
  7. It was texting. According to the Alamo Drafthouse chain, an audience member had asked her to stop during a screening of 12 Years a Slave.

Your Score

0 - 3 : Turkey

4 - 6 : Sleeper hit

7 - 7 : Blockbuster

