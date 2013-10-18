Quiz of the week's news

Quiz of the week's newsContinue reading the main story
It's the Magazine's 7 days, 7 questions quiz - an opportunity to prove to yourself and others that you are a news oracle. Failing that, you can always claim to have had better things to do during the past week than swot up on current affairs.
1.) Multiple Choice Question
A London school made headlines for banning pupils from using slang words such as "innit". It also banned "bare" - but what does that mean in London slang?
- That's wrong
- That's right
- A lot of
2.) Multiple Choice Question
Part of Melbourne airport had to be shut down because of an intrusion by which animal?
- Crocodile on runway
- Kangaroo in terminal
- Koala in security screening
3.) Multiple Choice Question
What was the cause of Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin's freak injury this week?
- Pork pie
- High five
- Seagull
- Flying bails
4.) Multiple Choice Question
Director Francis Ford Coppola was reunited with which Apocalypse Now-era item that he left in a Tokyo hotel in the late 1970s?
- Typewriter
- Replica M16 rifle
- Helmet
5.) Multiple Choice Question
According to his new autobiography, which soap opera was Morrissey NOT invited on to?
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Coronation Street
6.) Missing Word Question
Eating popcorn 'disrupts * '
- metabolism
- romance
- advertising
7.) Multiple Choice Question
And still on the subject of cinemas, a US chain banned Madonna after accusing her of doing what during a screening?
- Revealing plot
- Talking
- Texting
Answers
- It's a lot of, or very. Harris Academy in south London also barred pupils from saying "coz", "aint" and ending sentences with "yeah".
- It was the kangaroo. The injured eastern grey had managed to hop into a pharmacy in the terminal.
- It was a rogue high five. Haddin raised his gloves for bowler James Faulkner to pat but he missed and poked Haddin in the eye.
- It was his typewriter, as well as a reel of film, left behind in a guesthouse.
- It was Coronation Street. Despite being a big fan, Morrissey suggests he never got the nod.
- It was advertising. Researchers at Cologne University found that chewing popcorn changed the way people received cinema ads.
- It was texting. According to the Alamo Drafthouse chain, an audience member had asked her to stop during a screening of 12 Years a Slave.
Your Score
0 - 3 : Turkey
4 - 6 : Sleeper hit
7 - 7 : Blockbuster
