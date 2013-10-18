Quiz of the week's news

Info It's the Magazine's 7 days, 7 questions quiz - an opportunity to prove to yourself and others that you are a news oracle. Failing that, you can always claim to have had better things to do during the past week than swot up on current affairs. 1.) Multiple Choice Question A London school made headlines for banning pupils from using slang words such as "innit". It also banned "bare" - but what does that mean in London slang? That's wrong

That's right

A lot of

2.) Multiple Choice Question Part of Melbourne airport had to be shut down because of an intrusion by which animal? Crocodile on runway

Kangaroo in terminal

Koala in security screening

3.) Multiple Choice Question What was the cause of Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin's freak injury this week? Pork pie

High five

Seagull

Flying bails

4.) Multiple Choice Question Director Francis Ford Coppola was reunited with which Apocalypse Now-era item that he left in a Tokyo hotel in the late 1970s? Typewriter

Replica M16 rifle

Helmet

5.) Multiple Choice Question According to his new autobiography, which soap opera was Morrissey NOT invited on to? EastEnders

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

6.) Missing Word Question Eating popcorn 'disrupts * ' metabolism

romance

advertising

7.) Multiple Choice Question And still on the subject of cinemas, a US chain banned Madonna after accusing her of doing what during a screening? Revealing plot

Talking

Texting

Answers It's a lot of, or very. Harris Academy in south London also barred pupils from saying "coz", "aint" and ending sentences with "yeah". It was the kangaroo. The injured eastern grey had managed to hop into a pharmacy in the terminal. It was a rogue high five. Haddin raised his gloves for bowler James Faulkner to pat but he missed and poked Haddin in the eye. It was his typewriter, as well as a reel of film, left behind in a guesthouse. It was Coronation Street. Despite being a big fan, Morrissey suggests he never got the nod. It was advertising. Researchers at Cologne University found that chewing popcorn changed the way people received cinema ads. It was texting. According to the Alamo Drafthouse chain, an audience member had asked her to stop during a screening of 12 Years a Slave. Your Score 0 - 3 : Turkey 4 - 6 : Sleeper hit 7 - 7 : Blockbuster

