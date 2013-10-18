10 things we didn't know last week

1. Ancient Britons ate frogs' legs.

2. "Territorial discrimination" by fans - for example insulting Neapolitans - is an offence that can lead Italian football clubs to have to play behind closed doors.

3. Marmosets are too polite to interrupt each other.

4. Morrissey was asked to perform Smelly Cat on Friends.

5. A universal law of urination means that elephants, cows, goats and dogs all take roughly 21 seconds to empty their bladders.

6. The country where you are most likely to be enslaved is Mauritania.

7. Adding tiny Lego brick-style studs to solar panels makes them 22% more efficient.

8. From the age of 18 months a child can tell when someone is being insincere.

9. On Saturn and Jupiter it probably rains diamonds.

10. It's a myth that President Chirac regularly ate calf's head - he preferred snails and sauerkraut.

