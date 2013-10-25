10 things we didn't know last week

1. In Scrabble, a Benjamin is a three-letter extension to the front of a five-letter word.

2. Gold grows on eucalyptus trees.

3. Jazz apples are actually called Scifresh, and Pink Lady is the trademark name for Cripps Pinks.

4. A man's walking pace slows by 7% for wives and girlfriends but not for other women, and increases if walking with another man.

5. There are more US astronauts than pilots anywhere who have flown Concorde.

6. Dick Cheney, the former US vice-president, had his heart implant modified for fear of terrorist attack.

7. The avocado's survival after the age of mammoths is an evolutionary puzzle.

8. The working-class white accent of New Orleans is affectionately known as "Yat", from the local greeting "Where y'at?"

9. Reasons for a person to be committed to an insane asylum in Virginia in the 1800s included novel reading and "desertion by husband".

10. The equivalent of an urban fox in Genoa is a wild boar.

