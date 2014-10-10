Go Figure: The week in numbers
Look back at the week in numbers with our Go Figure images, which are posted daily on social media.Continue reading the main story
Monday: Largest ever study into why some people are short and others tall
Tuesday: US Supreme Court opens the way to gay marriage in 30 states
Wednesday: Met Office to open a new space weather warning centre in the UK
Thursday: China cuts government spending on overseas trips and lavish receptions
Friday: Malala's story - Taliban victim to youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate