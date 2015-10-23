Weekend Edition: The week's best reads

Image copyright ALAMY

A collection of some of the best features from the BBC News website this week, with an injection of your comments.

British seaside towns once thrived, but now many towns along the coast are in trouble. The decline in quality of education and the rise of gangs has contributed to the slump in Folkestone. Past visitors of the town in its heyday include Edward VII and Agatha Christie, but now the mansions that line the seafront are boarded up. However, with the rise of pop-up restaurants and a new art scene, are seaside towns becoming trendy again?

How do you rescue a seaside town?

Grim kitchens

"A truly depressing insight into the state of UK housing," tweeted Olwiggy. Squalid, damp and flea-ridden. Many of Blackpool's houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) are squalid, damp and flea-ridden. Filthy kitchens are all too common. With the decline of its tourism industry, many former guesthouses have been turned into HMOs without needing any change in planning permission. "The vast majority are run on the basis of spending the minimum on upkeep, cutting corners as far as possible," says one council officer.

The lowest rung of the housing ladder?

The other North Pole

Image copyright Ice-warrior.com

It will take a team 80 days to reach the Northern or Arctic Pole of Inaccessibility. Next year's expedition will be Jim McNeill's third attempt on the Pole after the first two did not quite go according to plan. "It's a very long, cold cross-country ski in the Antarctic but in the Arctic it's a bit of an obstacle course," says Ted Scambos from the US National Snow and Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado.

The quest to conquer the other North Pole

Mind pills

"Really interesting, and puzzling," tweeted Cameron Johnston. The phenomenon of patients getting better simply because they believe their treatment will help them is known as the placebo effect. But over the past 25 years, the placebo response has steadily strengthened, especially in the US. It's causing problems for pharmaceutical companies, who have to prove that their new drugs are more effective than dummy pills in controlled trials. What on earth is going on?

Why are placebos getting more effective?

Women on strike

Image copyright Women's History Archives

Forty years ago, the women of Iceland went on strike. "What happened that day was the first step for women's emancipation in Iceland. It completely paralysed the country and opened the eyes of many men," says Vidgis Finnbogadottir - the world's first woman to be democratically elected as a head of state. She was the president of Iceland for 16 years and took part in the strike which helped to pave the way for gender equality.

The day Iceland's women went on strike

Recommended reads from elsewhere

Nazi Past of Long Island Hamlet Persists in a Rule for Home Buyers - New York Times

Evictions and Resistance: On the Front Lines of London's Housing Crisis - Vice

Subscribe to the BBC News Magazine's email newsletter to get articles sent to your inbox.