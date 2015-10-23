Caption Challenge: Rubbish dress

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

The Caption Challenge is now closed.

This week, models at the "Sculpture by the Sea" exhibition in Australia.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Craig Jackson

"Hi, I'm Polly, Mr & Mrs Styrene's daughter. You must be Chris Packet?"

5. Anthony Sawyer

"Oh, it's just something I threw away!"

4. Mark Enfield

"Does my bin look big in this?"

3. Paul Velissarides

Dressed to landfill.

2. David Flynn

You have a perfect hip to waste ratio.

1. Siv Angel

"Now I come to think of it, the invitation might have said 'wear GLITTER'."

