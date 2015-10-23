10 things we didn't know last week

Image copyright iStock

1. Crocodiles can sleep with one eye open.

Find out more

2. Biff Tannen's older self, as portrayed in Back to the Future Part II, was based on Donald Trump.

Find out more (The Daily Beast)

3. The US used to relocate beavers by parachuting them out of planes.

Find out more (Mashable)

4. Eating a Mediterranean diet may slow the ageing process by five years.

Find out more (The Guardian)

5. Using long, complicated words makes you appear less intelligent than if you use simple language.

Find out more (Fast Company)

6. Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.

Find out more (The Independent)

7. Parents are four times more likely to tell their daughters than their sons to be careful in future following an accident.

Find out more (New York Magazine)

8. Howler monkeys with the loudest voices tend to have smaller testicles.

Find out more

9. Cambridge spy Guy Burgess's mother discovered that he had defected to the Soviet Union by reading about it in a newspaper.

Find out more

10. China's best Obama impersonator cannot speak English.

Find out more (Washington Post)

