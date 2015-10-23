10 things we didn't know last week
1. Crocodiles can sleep with one eye open.
2. Biff Tannen's older self, as portrayed in Back to the Future Part II, was based on Donald Trump.
Find out more (The Daily Beast)
3. The US used to relocate beavers by parachuting them out of planes.
4. Eating a Mediterranean diet may slow the ageing process by five years.
5. Using long, complicated words makes you appear less intelligent than if you use simple language.
6. Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world.
Find out more (The Independent)
7. Parents are four times more likely to tell their daughters than their sons to be careful in future following an accident.
Find out more (New York Magazine)
8. Howler monkeys with the loudest voices tend to have smaller testicles.
9. Cambridge spy Guy Burgess's mother discovered that he had defected to the Soviet Union by reading about it in a newspaper.
10. China's best Obama impersonator cannot speak English.
Find out more (Washington Post)
Seen a thing? Tell the Magazine on Twitter using the hashtag #thingididntknowlastweek
Subscribe to the BBC News Magazine's email newsletter to get articles sent to your inbox.