Weekend Edition: The week's best reads

A collection of some of the best features from the BBC News website this week, with an injection of your comments.

"Brilliant feature," tweeted Windo Hutabarat. One night, a farmer on the island of Buru dreamed there was gold in the mountains near his home - amazingly it turned out to be true. But as people flocked to join the gold rush, there were terrible consequences. In the latest of our long-form stories told using video, pictures and text, we explore the unforeseen impact of incredible wealth. "Chilling story, beautifully produced," concludes Davie Berg.

The Golden Dream

Insane waste

"This article has just made me vow to use our local farm shop every week," posted Heidi Rosmann-Clark. Watching 20 tonnes of freshly dug parsnips consigned to the rubbish heap in a Norfolk farmyard - purely because they didn't look pretty enough - is still one of the most shocking things I've ever seen, writes Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall. "This kind of near-criminal waste of good fresh produce is, unfortunately, very much the norm. Approximately one-third of the food we produce in the UK is never eaten. Bonkers, isn't it?"

The rejected vegetables that aren't even wonky

Lost generation

Image copyright Molong Historical Society Image caption Children en route for emigration to Australia, the subject of a new exhibition at the V&A Museum of Childhood in London

"A fascinating read," commented Jenny Bowers. "We thought it would be like going to Scarborough for the day because we were so innocent and naive," says Pamela, who is now in her 70s and still lives in Adelaide. Aged 13, she was one of 28 girls sent from the UK to Australia for what she thought was a day trip. As many as 100,000 British children were sent overseas to Canada, Australia and other Commonwealth countries as child migrants between 1869 and 1970.

The 13-year-old girl sent on a 'day-trip' to Australia

Dining 'disaster'

Image copyright My Photo Agency

"This is a great idea," posted Lyndsey McGlynn. Meet the people behind what is being described as the Airbnb of dining. Web entrepreneurs are putting home-chefs directly in contact with diners - and saving them vast amounts of money. "There are people out there offering a service which is identical to restaurants: a choice of starters, main courses, desserts, wine, the works. But they pay no rent, no staff, no taxes - it is completely illegal," says the angry president of Paris restaurateurs' union.

The home-chefs causing panic in restaurants

Pregnant and alone

This is Monica's story. While she was working as a maid for a family in the United Arab Emirates, she was raped by another employee - three months later she realised she was pregnant. Under the laws of the UAE, sex outside marriage is a criminal offence. As Monica had no way to prove she had been raped, the pregnancy stood as evidence of her guilt. She managed to escape by calling a radio talk show in her home country, the Philippines.

Raped, pregnant and afraid of being jailed

Recommended reads from elsewhere

A Penny for Your Books - New York Times

Keeping the British End Up - Steyn Online

Why everyone should embrace their inner sloth - The Conversation

Why Romania's jailed politicians are turning into novelists - The Economist

I Lived in a London Hostel for a Week to See If it Could Be the Cure to My Rising Rent - Vice

Subscribe to the BBC News Magazine's email newsletter to get articles sent to your inbox.