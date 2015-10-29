Caption Challenge: Father Christmas

Your witticisms for... ... a topical photo
  • 29 October 2015
Bearded men partake in Santa Claus practice Image copyright Reuters

Winning entries in the Caption Challenge, which is now closed.

This week, preparations at Brazil's school of Santa Claus.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Adrian Wade

Santas learn CPR - it's for elf and safety.

5. Samuel Richardson

"... and that's how you give Rudolph a red nose."

4. Andy Carnie

"We're here for our annual elf check."

3. Muhammad Isa

Students demonstrate the reindeer resuscitation technique.

2. Helen Dunnill

Rebel without a Claus.

1. Michael Gibson

Christmas sweaters.

