Caption Challenge: Father Christmas

Winning entries in the Caption Challenge, which is now closed.

This week, preparations at Brazil's school of Santa Claus.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Adrian Wade

Santas learn CPR - it's for elf and safety.

5. Samuel Richardson

"... and that's how you give Rudolph a red nose."

4. Andy Carnie

"We're here for our annual elf check."

3. Muhammad Isa

Students demonstrate the reindeer resuscitation technique.

2. Helen Dunnill

Rebel without a Claus.

1. Michael Gibson

Christmas sweaters.

