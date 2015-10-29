Caption Challenge: Father Christmas
Winning entries in the Caption Challenge, which is now closed.
This week, preparations at Brazil's school of Santa Claus.
Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:
6. Adrian Wade
Santas learn CPR - it's for elf and safety.
5. Samuel Richardson
"... and that's how you give Rudolph a red nose."
4. Andy Carnie
"We're here for our annual elf check."
3. Muhammad Isa
Students demonstrate the reindeer resuscitation technique.
2. Helen Dunnill
Rebel without a Claus.
1. Michael Gibson
Christmas sweaters.Full rules can be seen here [16KB]
