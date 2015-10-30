10 things we didn't know last week

1. Dancing to Gangnam Style could raise people's pain thresholds.

2. Pregnancies conceived in December have the best chance of success.

3. Electric eels curl up to deliver double strength shocks.

4. There is 0% VAT on pistachio nuts in the UK when in their shells. But full VAT on salted peanuts when out of their shells.

5. Anaesthetic blunts painful memories recalled before you go under.

6. Puffins are now as endangered as the African elephant.

7. Processed meats such as bacon, sausages and ham do cause cancer.

8. Low-fat diets are not as effective as low-carbohydrate or Mediterranean diets for losing weight.

9. Gardening in an allotment for 30 minutes a week improves self-esteem, calms anger and eases depression.

10. The brains of people with sexist attitudes look different to those who believe in gender equality.

