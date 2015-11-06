Weekend Edition: The week's best reads

Image copyright Diana Kim

A collection of some of the best features from the BBC News website this week, with an injection of your comments.

"Beautiful story," posted Margrarita Liberos. "What a moving article," commented Christina Jones. "I didn't really have the best memories of my father - he had pretty much left my mother and me by the time I was eight years old," writes Diana Kim. She has spent the past 12 years photographing people living on the streets of Hawaii. However, her project to humanise homelessness suddenly became very personal when her own father ended up living rough. Kim, a law student, explains how, in an effort to save him, she turned her camera on him.

I found my father living on the street

Death of a legend

Image caption Norbu says he has seen traces of the yeti

"I don't think anyone will ever find it," says Norbu. "It's just such a clever animal." Norbu is the last person in the Bhutanese village of Chendebji to report seeing traces of the yeti, and that was 15 years ago. With the arrival of modernity, villagers no longer need to climb high into the mountains, where they once saw traces of the legendary creature.

Why don't people see the yeti any more?

The Scenario

Image caption The specially written drama depicts a sexual encounter between two teenagers

"An excellent article, consent and what it means to both genders needs to be discussed openly and freely," commented Lesley Bell. Twenty-four 16-18-year-olds have been shown a specially written drama about an incident to see if they could work out if it was consensual sex or whether a crime had been committed. "It was a horrible case of miscommunication," says one teenager in response to this much-discussed issue. "This is fascinating and horrifying," concludes Graeme Maighan.

Do people understand what rape is?

Sleep's not enough

Image copyright University of Chicago Library Image caption Edmund Jacobson as a young man. He received his MD from the University of Chicago in 1915

"Fascinating piece on the history of relaxation," tweeted Vaughan Bell. People suffering from stress can tackle it in various ways, from counselling sessions to yoga classes or listening to mindfulness CDs. But it was only in the early 20th Century that pure rest came to be seen as an insufficient response to life's difficulties. One Chicago doctor, Edmund Jacobson, devised a complex set of muscular exercises that he said was more beneficial for health than sleep. His technique, which involved tightening and relaxing muscles, was the start of the "relaxation" movement.

The man who invented relaxation

Running to escape

Image copyright Chris Haslam

"This is my favourite story of the day... what a hero!" tweeted Rachel Botterill. Nepal has a shocking record on gender equality, but one athlete is breaking the norm. Mira Rai loved running from an early age. But during her teens, she rebelled against her parents and society by joining the Maoist guerrillas. Twelve years on, she is Nepal's most successful runner. When she started competing she couldn't afford to feed herself, but now she has a sponsorship deal. "I began running to escape my future," she says.

From teenage guerrilla to top athlete

Recommended reads from elsewhere

Blood Ties - New Yorker

The other KKK - The Guardian

The last days of the Big K - New Statesman

New York Photographs 1968-1978 - The Paris Review

Subscribe to the BBC News Magazine's email newsletter to get articles sent to your inbox.