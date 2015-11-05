Caption Challenge: Darth duels
Winning entries in the Caption Challenge.
The competition is now closed.
This week two men in fancy dress do battle.
Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:
6. Patrick Stephen Friel:
"Nine Lives or not, you will obey the Green Cross Code."
5. Catherine O:
"I've a feline I'm your father too."
4. Lin Vegas:
How the lightsaber-toothed leopard died out.
3. Ben:
Sir David Attenborough's The Hunt takes an unexpected turn this week.
2. Andy Carnie:
Chewbacca responded badly after his trip to the grooming salon.
1. Steven Young:
''And I am telling you that Thundercats was more popular.''Full rules can be seen here [16KB]
