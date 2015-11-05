Caption Challenge: Darth duels

Image copyright Reuters

Winning entries in the Caption Challenge.

The competition is now closed.

This week two men in fancy dress do battle.

Thanks to all who entered. The prize of a small amount of kudos to the following:

6. Patrick Stephen Friel:

"Nine Lives or not, you will obey the Green Cross Code."

5. Catherine O:

"I've a feline I'm your father too."

4. Lin Vegas:

How the lightsaber-toothed leopard died out.

3. Ben:

Sir David Attenborough's The Hunt takes an unexpected turn this week.

2. Andy Carnie:

Chewbacca responded badly after his trip to the grooming salon.

1. Steven Young:

''And I am telling you that Thundercats was more popular.''

