10 things we didn't know last week

1. Footballers have worse teeth than the general population.

2. The average Joseph is 37 years old.

3. Non-religious children are more generous.

4. The oldest Yew tree in Europe has changed sex but only in one branch.

5. Living alone is really bad for your diet.

6. It's possible to get cancer from a tapeworm.

7. Men with beards have a greater tendency to hold sexist attitudes than their clean-shaven counterparts.

8. Dogs that tilt their heads to the side more often when spoken to are more empathetic.

9. Undulating through water like an eel is a much more efficient method of swimming than splashing and kicking.

10. Visibility in the UK decreases by 25% on Bonfire night.

