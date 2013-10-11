Nigeria: Legal battle over royal 'stool'

Two clans in a Nigerian city take turns to ascend to the royal throne, known as the "stool of Olofa", it turns out.

But a court had to intervene in a row between the traditional rulers over who should become the "Olofa of Offa", it's reported. The title belonged to wealthy businessman Alhaji Mohammed Mufutau Gbadamosi, a member of the Anilelerin family, until he was deposed by a court ruling in July 2013, reports the Daily Trust. The paper says his challenger, Prince Abdulrauf Keji of the rival Olugbense family, was installed in his place having argued it was his turn to ascend to the throne.

Gbadamosi is refusing to give up, and appeal hearings continue, it seems. Traditional rulers in Offa are reportedly selected by a panel known as "kingmakers" before being endorsed by state officials. The system of rotating between the families' rulers was established in 1969, when the Olugbense chief stepped down to allow his rival to ascend in order that "peace would reign" in Offa, according to the PM News website. Nigeria has more than 250 ethnic groups.

