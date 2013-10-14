Saudi Arabia: 45-stone woman 'winched' on Hajj journey

Image caption Most pilgrims get to Mount Arafat unaided

Officials used a crane to winch a 45-stone (286kg) woman into a special ambulance so she could complete her Hajj journey, it's reported.

The 67-year-old was driven from outside her Mecca hotel to the 70-metre (230ft) Mount Arafat, where Islam's prophet Muhammad is said to have delivered his "Farewell Sermon", reports Egypt's state-run news agency Mena. It says eight police officers and personnel from the Egyptian Hajj Mission were involved in the operation to help the Egyptian national. Pilgrims spend a day in prayer on Arafat before collecting stones for the "stoning of Satan".

Saudi Arabia says more than 1.3 million people will be performing this year's Hajj, with more than half of them travelling from abroad, according to Dubai-based website al-Arabiya, which says that while most foreign pilgrims fly, drive or sail, one man walked 6,387 km (3,968 miles) from Pakistan through Iran, Iraq and Jordan on foot. Saudi Arabia's Arab News reports that more than 138,000 people face prosecution after having their vehicles impounded on suspicion of transporting illegal pilgrims.

