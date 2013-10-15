Burma: Beauty queen 'faces calls to quit'

Burma's first Miss Universe hopeful for half a century faces calls to quit after controversy at her first public appearance, it's reported.

Moe Set Wine said she felt like "a soldier doing something for my people" after being chosen to represent the nation at next month's pageant in Moscow. But after turning up at the opening ceremony of a football tournament with the grandson of a real soldier - former military ruler Gen Than Shwe - she faced a barrage of criticism on social media, says the Irrawaddy magazine. "The vitriol... has shed light on some strongly held views in Burma today - a hatred of the military regime that ruled until two years ago," it says.

Meanwhile, her critics have set up several Facebook groups, including one - Moe Set Wine Troll - which has garnered 20,000 "likes", according to the Myanmar Times. The criticism seems to stem from the 25-year-old's mixed Chinese-Burmese heritage. The Democratic Voice of Burma website says she was runner-up in the Miss Chinese International 2009 contest. That's something which, the Irrawaddy says, has prompted some on social media to suggest she's not a Burmese citizen. Pageant organisers reportedly deny the claims.

