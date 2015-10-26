Estonia: Alcohol industry anger over 'killing' remarks

Image copyright YouTube/Euro SDE Image caption Health Minister Jevgeni Ossinovski is proposing major changes to Estonia's alcohol laws

Estonia's health minister has become embroiled in an argument with the alcohol industry over comments he made on his Facebook page linking its activities with the deaths of fellow citizens.

Jevgeni Ossinovski, who is spearheading government efforts to reduce alcohol consumption, wrote a long post online in which he said: "I understand alcohol producers are standing up for their interests, but I believe their financial interests do not outweigh the health of the Estonian people." He then added: "A sector which makes a profit from killing the Estonian people must also understand this."

Representatives of alcohol producers and importers have now demanded that Mr Ossinovski publicly retract his remarks. In a letter to the minister, published on the Postimees news website, they say that the alcohol industry is no different to the food industry, and that any overconsumption should be tackled through education, not by attacking businesses. The chairman of the Remedia Distillers, Vladimir Feldman, says that the majority of the industry's profits actually go to the state - about half a billion euros in tax each year.

The row comes amid government plans to reduce alcohol consumption by clamping down on advertising and drinks promotions. A bill introduced by the social affairs ministry proposes a ban on happy hours, and strict new rules would require alcohol to be sold in a completely separate area to other goods in shops. It would also rein in television adverts, limiting companies to the use of a still image and a brief audio clip, and would impose a ban on all outdoor advertising for alcoholic drinks.

Next story: Mystery over scattered possum tails in New Zealand

Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.