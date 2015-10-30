China: Guangzhou warns zombies to stay off metro

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Halloween is not celebrated very widely in China, but there is a growing interest in Western festivals among the middle class

Halloween revellers are being urged to avoid the underground system in one southern Chinese city, in case they cause a panic.

Transport police in Guangzhou say people in ghoulish fancy dress have been making other passengers nervous in recent days, and officers want travellers to report anyone they spot wearing spooky costumes. "Passengers' strange behaviour may make some feel uneasy, cause onlookers to panic and could easily lead to security risks," the force says in a statement posted on its Sina Weibo microblog account. "Therefore the subway does not encourage such acts."

Many social media users agree with the police. "In public places, people need to consider the feelings of others and abide by public order," says one Sina Weibo user. Others still consider Halloween a Western import and are baffled by those who decide to dress up. But some users think the warning is an overreaction. "Surely it's security that makes people uneasy," one man says. "When I see the police I feel more anxious."

Guangzhou is following in the footsteps of Beijing, which last year said people travelling on the city's metro in Halloween outfits could face arrest. The Chinese capital was gearing up to host a major summit at the time.

It seems that Chinese police aren't the only ones worried about creepy costumes. One force in southern France is asking people to think twice about their Halloween attire, warning them that toy weapons won't be tolerated. The force even tweeted some helpful examples of "acceptable" and "unacceptable" outfits.

Next story: Seoul city slogan sparks 'Konglish' debate

Use #NewsfromElsewhere to stay up-to-date with our reports via Twitter.