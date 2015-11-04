Iceland: Prime minister's calls diverted to local woman

Image copyright AFP Image caption The calls were accidentally patched through by a security guard at the building, according to a spokesman

A woman in suburban Reykjavik has found herself answering telephone calls meant for the office of Iceland's prime minister, it's emerged.

Ingibjorg Sigurvinsdottir says her phone suddenly began ringing at 09:30 with calls from people trying to reach the government ministry. "It's been no bother," Ms Sigurvinsdottir told public broadcaster RUV. "I am a citizen of this country and ready to help," she said, adding that it was a good thing nothing serious happened that morning.

The prime minister's office says a security guard on duty overnight had accidentally keyed in the wrong number when trying to redirect calls to his mobile, as is usual when staff have to temporarily leave the desk. He then forgot to direct it back on his return, prime ministerial aide Johannes Thor Skulason tells the broadcaster. Staff in the office reportedly found the start of the day unusually quiet, but the problem has since been fixed.

"Ingibjorg is no longer working here," Mr Skulason joked to the Morgunbladid daily when it chased up the story. "She has been thanked for her work on behalf of the state, which she seems to have done gladly, which is nice to hear." Indeed, Ms Sigurvinsdottir appears to have got a taste for the job, telling RUV that the government can get in touch if they need her again. "It actually made my day," she says.

