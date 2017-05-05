£1,000 reward for missing owl chicks in Hong Kong

Image copyright YouTube/Ben Sargent Image caption Video of the chicks showed a man approaching them shortly before they disappeared

A nature lover in Hong Kong is offering the generous sum of HK$10,000 (£993, $1,300) for the return of a pair of baby owl chicks taken from their nest.

William Sargent, who works as a snake catcher and events organiser, told The South China Morning Post that the birds had nested near a hiking trail in a country park on Lantau Island, a mountainous and relatively undeveloped area of Hong Kong.

Video footage from a hidden camera near their nest showed a man approaching them to take photographs shortly before they disappeared this week.

Mr Sargent said he had been upset to see them go and was appealing to the public on social media for information about them as they were unlikely to survive long without their parents.

Hong Kong Bird Watching Society research manager Yu Yat-tung was also cited in the South China Morning Post saying he believed the animals were collared scops owls, an endangered species in Hong Kong.

