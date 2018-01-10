Image copyright Hibinform.ru Image caption The armoured vehicle was found abandoned at a supermarket

A Russian man has been arrested after he reportedly stole an armoured vehicle and crashed it into a shop in a town north of the Arctic Circle.

According to regional news outlet Hibinform.ru, the unnamed culprit took the vehicle from a driving school, before failing to negotiate a bend, destroying a car, and crashing into the shop front in the north-western town of Apatity.

He's also suspected of stealing a bottle of wine from the supermarket, and "it was with this very bottle that policemen detained him," Hibinform says.

Little is currently known about the suspect, but Russian TV channel Vesti says he was "bored" and took the tracked vehicle from the driving school operated by DOSAAF, a voluntary organisation which cooperates with the armed forces in Russia.

Police in the Murmansk region are now considering criminal charges, local media reports.

Image copyright Hibinform.ru Image caption This damage probably won't just buff out

Image copyright Hibinform.ru Image caption The trail of destruction left by the armoured vehicle

Reporting by Yaroslava Kiryukhina, Alistair Coleman

