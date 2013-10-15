Disability 'pigeonholing' and Last Leg star

Alex Brooker, one of the three presenters of Channel 4's The Last Leg, speaks to Ouch.

Before becoming a presenter on the disability comedy chat show, Brooker was a sports journalist. While covering a Paralympic try-out event, he had a go at rifle shooting and, before he knew it, found himself on the GB squad - but quickly left.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Alex Brooker: Other disabled people made me too self aware

"The reason I quit," he says, "is because I've always grown up never having any other disabled mates. There weren't any other disabled people at my secondary school, so it was quite weird to find myself pigeonholing myself as disabled... and I had a real issue with it."

