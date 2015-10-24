How do blind people see emojis?

Image copyright Getty Images

On this edition of Inside Ouch: Apple has released 150 brand new emojis. The internet is becoming increasingly visual but how do blind people experience these graphics, and is digital communication becoming more inaccessible?

With Kathleen Hawkins, Kate Monaghan and Damon Rose.

The latest podcast from Ouch asks how blind people experience emojis.

