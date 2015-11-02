Do disability Halloween costumes offend?

Image copyright razyph

On this edition of Inside Ouch: It's Halloween once again. Children and grown-ups are dressing in costumes from Frozen's Elsa and cute pumpkins through to witches, wizards and ghosties.

But does it slip into thoughtless bad taste when we try to turn wheelchairs into scaremobiles or dress up as a mental patient or Oscar Pistorius - both of which are costumes available to purchase.

With Kathleen Hawkins, Kate Monaghan and Lee Kumutat.

