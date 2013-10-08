Queen's Baton Relay: Relay Weather Forecasts
By BBC Queen's Baton Relay team The journey to Glasgow 2014
- 8 October 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
We're really pleased to announce that the BBC Weather team are going to be bringing us forecasts for the Queen's Baton Relay. We'll post the reports here on the blog along with some facts about the relay's next stop.