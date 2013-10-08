Queen's Baton Relay: Relay Weather Forecasts

  • 8 October 2013
We're really pleased to announce that the BBC Weather team are going to be bringing us forecasts for the Queen's Baton Relay. We'll post the reports here on the blog along with some facts about the relay's next stop.