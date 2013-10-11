Queen's Baton Relay schools' concert

Image caption Live Debate: Commonwealth Class Live Debate: Commonwealth Class

As the baton arrives on the first stop of its international tour, the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and conductor Stephen Bell will perform a special live concert for schools to help celebrate the beginning of the Commonwealth journey.

The concert will be streamed live online from 1100-1300 BST on Friday 11 October.

The event will be presented by musician and composer Paul Rissmann, with the BBC SSO joined by young performers from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland to perform a selection of classical favourites at the City Halls in Glasgow.

During the concert, Commonwealth Class - a BBC initiative that provides teaching resources, online debates and interactive activities for schools to mark the run-up to Glasgow 2014 - will host a live debate on the theme of world music and the Queen's Baton Relay.

BBC SSO perform Queen's Baton music

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra perform the Queen's Baton Relay theme

If you were watching our programme of the Queen's Baton Relay on Wednesday, you would have heard the theme tune that will accompany the BBC's coverage throughout the project.

Paul Leonard Morgan, a BAFTA award-winning and Ivor Novello nominated artist, was chosen to compose the music.

Paul recently completed his work on the score for Limitless, a paranoia-fuelled action thriller starring Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro. He is also renowned for working with acts such as Belle and Sebastian, Snow Patrol and Texas.

The theme music, conducted by the BBC SSO's Chief Conductor Donald Runnicles, was recorded by the orchestra at their base in Glasgow's City Halls.