Queen's Baton Relay: The journey begins in India

The Glasgow 2014 Queen's Baton Relay has begun its journey around the Commonwealth.

Adventurer Mark Beaumont is travelling with the baton, which contains the Queen's handwritten message to the Commonwealth, as it visits all 70 competing nations and territories.

He witnessed the celebrations upon its arrival in New Delhi on the first stop of the journey, and discovers why an ancient form of wrestling has been India's key to Commonwealth Games success.