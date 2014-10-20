Comments by European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso that David Cameron's bid to limit EU migration could be "illegal" are seized on by the papers.

The Daily Telegraph says the words will be seen as a direct shot across the bows of the Tory right which is pressing Mr Cameron to take tougher positions on immigration and Europe, to combat surging support for UKIP.

A "war of words" erupted over Mr Cameron's plan to curb the number of immigrants moving to Britain, says the Daily Express.

In the Sun's words, top Tories tore into Euro boss Jose Manuel Barroso as he rapped the PM's plans to slap quotas on EU workers coming to Britain.

"Squatting like a puffed-up bullfrog on Andrew Marr's sofa, he insisted the EU charter on the 'free movement of peoples' was non-negotiable," is how the paper's Trevor Kavanagh puts it.

Headed "No way, Jose", a Sun editorial says Mr Barroso "doesn't get" Britain's desire to "rewrite rules he treats as holy writ".

The Times says Mr Barroso will warn in a speech on Monday that Mr Cameron is pushing Britain closer to leaving the EU by running a negative campaign that fails to take on eurosceptics.

The Guardian says Mr Barroso will give vent to deep frustration at British tactics when he takes the highly unusual step of venturing into internal UK affairs "in the strongest attack by Brussels on the Conservatives over their handling of the EU".

The Daily Mail calls the speech "highly provocative".

"The intervention by the outgoing head of the European Commission reflects growing fury in Brussels at the increasingly strident anti-EU tone being adopted by Mr Cameron and his ministers," it continues.

A cartoon in the Express has Chancellor George Osborne saying to the prime minister: "What about a referendum on whether Jose Manuel Barroso should shut up?"

In an editorial, the Independent says Mr Cameron "made a desperate attempt to put UKIP back in its box" when he wrote in a Sunday newspaper that the next election would be a straight choice between the Conservatives and Labour.

"The bid was doomed because, as the prime minister well knows, politics in this country has changed profoundly," it says. "The coalition, whatever its failings, was not a flash in the pan but the shape of things to come."

Express columnist Leo McKinstry says the "Tory-led government becomes more anxious the further UKIP rises".

"Nigel Farage's party now represents a formidable threat to Conservative fortunes," he writes. "That is why the Tories are becoming so desperate to shore up their base. Everything they have tried so far has failed to stem the flow of former Tory voters towards UKIP."

'Filthy rich'

The Independent leads on a report by former Labour minister Alan Milburn which criticises all three main parties for showing a lack of ambition on tackling the problem of child poverty, describing it as "lamentable".

The paper says his commission will accuse the parties of paying lip-service to the government's target to eradicate child poverty by 2020 - warning that it can't possibly be achieved.

In the Times, Mr Milburn writes that the response across the political spectrum is "not good enough to stop profound changes in the housing and labour markets making poverty and mobility worse".

"I hope today's report makes uncomfortable reading for all political parties," he says. "Each of them has made too little effort to reconcile the social ends they say they want with the policy means to which they are committed."

"Milburn delivers broadside against parties on poverty" is the headline in the Guardian.

Image copyright Getty Images

The Independent also reports that the independent Social Integration Commission says failure to tackle lack of social integration threatens to create a nation of "segregated schools, thwarted careers and gated communities", costing £6bn a year.

On the same report, the Times notes that separate entrances for the rich and poor are already a feature of several apartment blocks in London.

The Mirror comments that the widening gap between the "filthy rich and the majority of Britons is a deepening scar on Britain".

The Express reports that millions of people are "sleepwalking" into an old age of poverty because they are not saving enough for their pensions, according to a study.

"Like the elephant in the room that everyone chooses to ignore, the state of Britain's pensions is a crisis that won't go away and which needs urgent attention," says the Express in a leader, adding: "We need to educate young people that the time to think about a pension is in their mid-20s not their late-50s. By then it's too late."

Divided opinion

The Guardian reports on a study that claims "substandard" mental health care for women while they are pregnant is creating long-term costs of £8bn a year.

The report by the London School of Economics and charity the Centre for Mental Health is the first time the effects on children's prospects over decades have been looked into, weighing up the impact of maternal depression, anxiety and other illnesses, the paper says.

Image copyright PA

In a case study, one woman who experienced depression and anxiety five days after the birth of her first son tells the Guardian: "I started feeling an intense anxiety, and I went downhill very fast - I was lying on the floor crying and asking for people to help me."

In other health news, the Daily Telegraph reports that a bill which will make it easier for doctors to use untested drugs on terminally-ill patients without the prospect of being sued is being supported by the government and senior doctors.

The Medical Innovation Bill is being proposed by Lord Saatchi who began campaigning for the move after his wife died from ovarian cancer. However, the Telegraph notes the bill has divided the medical profession.

'Calm before storm'

The papers are as one in battening down the hatches in preparation for the imminent arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Gonzalo.

The Times says that after a weekend warmer than the Greek islands, Britain was warned to prepare for the tail-end of the storm which has laid waste to much of Bermuda.

"Take shelter from Gonzalo and watch out for falling trees," is the advice of the Telegraph. Apparently, autumn leaves will cause trees to "act like sails".

Image copyright Reuters/Nasa

Picturing the western Highlands "aglow with autumn hues" in summer-like temperatures, the Guardian calls it the "calm before the storm". At the other end of the scale the Independent shows the swirling vortex of Hurricane Gonzalo from space.

The Express, perhaps unsurprisingly, devotes its front page to the incoming weather system, and an editorial comment headed "stormy times are coming".

"The experts are already saying this nasty bout of wet weather is nothing out of the ordinary for the time of year. But those with long memories will take some convincing that's true," it states.

"The weather's definitely very different these days. Maybe a stormy October is the price we must pay for the unseasonably warm and dry September we all enjoyed."

'Hand in pocket'

The Sun carries a story on its front page that "shamed" Sunderland goalkeeper Vito Mannone is to reimburse fans who travelled to watch the team's 8-0 thrashing at Southampton at the weekend. The paper calculates that 2,559 supporters paid around £176.50 each to witness the humiliation.

Mannone is quoted as saying: "I will talk to the team to see if it is possible to pay their tickets and their trip. I will do everything possible."

Image copyright Getty Images

The Sun says: "How refreshing for shame-faced Vito Mannone to put his hand in his pocket and urge his wealthy team-mates to join him. It's nice to know they're as generous to fans off the pitch as they are to opposition strikers on it."

The Mirror is in agreement: "Sunderland's shamed players refunding the ticket and travel costs of their loyal away fans is the least a thrashed team can do after their gutless 8-0 surrender at Southampton. Without supporters who spend their hard-earned money following the club in the Premier League there would be no huge salaries for footballers who should at least put in a decent shift in return."

