Newspaper headlines: China visit, tax credit cuts and the decline of TV dinners

Chinese president Xi Jinping's state visit continues to make the headlines, as the UK eyes China's fast-expanding tourist market.

The Financial Times reports that Britain will set up a new system of tourist visas for Chinese visitors.

Under this scheme, Chinese tourists would pay £85 for a two-year tourist visa - what a six-month visa costs now - instead of £324.

Ministers, says the FT, are also looking at the possibility of an unlimited visit 10-year tourist visa just for China.

The paper takes us through some of the figures - the number of Chinese tourists visiting Britain has doubled in the past five years to 185,000, spending £2,688 each on average which totals about £500m a year.

Image copyright PA Image caption A state banquet was held at Buckingham Palace for Chinese President Xi Jinping

Beijing is expected to introduce a reciprocal arrangement for British tourists, it adds.

The Sun says Britain will open the door to millions more Chinese tourists to exploit their love of James Bond and Downton Abbey.

The Telegraph remarks that the first day of Mr Xi's high-profile stay in the UK ended with a banquet that reflected both the pomp and the pressure of a day in which tension was never far from the surface.

The Times says Mr Xi would have been all but unaware of the protests from Tibetan campaigners as they were drowned out by the massed chants of pro-Chinese government supporters.

The Guardian states: "Xi Jinping began his state visit to Britain with a political show of strength, as the Chinese embassy filled The Mall with thousands of supporters kitted out with T-shirts and flags, drowning out human rights protesters in a sea of red."

'Sounding like Aslan'

In his political sketch, Patrick Kidd of the Times describes Mr Xi's visit to Parliament.

"John Bercow gave a short and pointed introduction, saying that 'four prominent daughters and sons of Asia'- it made him sound a bit like Aslan - have come to Parliament in the past three years, including Aung San Suu Kyi. So don't go thinking that you're special, mate," he says.

"He then advised Xi to be 'a moral inspiration to the world', which will have gone down badly in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, who don't like people to talk about China and human rights."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Xi addressed MPs and peers on the first day of his visit to the UK

The Telegraph's Michael Deacon writes: "Security for the Chinese president's visit could hardly have been tighter.

"Yet, incredibly, just before Xi Jinping's speech to Parliament, a protester had somehow sneaked into the Royal Gallery - and was now haranguing the president about human rights.

"Oh no, hang on. It wasn't a protester. It was John Bercow, the Commons Speaker. Still, the president must have wondered.

"President Xi did not outwardly react. David Cameron, listening from the front row, must have felt as if he'd just swallowed a marble."

John Crace in the Guardian recounts the same moment: "A look of panic crossed Dave's face as he imagined billions of pounds worth of trade deals being cancelled by the end of the day, but President Xi didn't let slip a flicker.

"He's heard far worse from more important people than Bercow and he was more than capable of giving as good as he got."

Maiden speech

Discontent with plans to cut tax credits features widely in the papers.

The Guardian reports that the government responded to a threat by some peers to table a "fatal motion" to kill the cuts by warning that the House of Lords could have its powers curtailed if they did so.

The paper says it came as former Tory chairwoman Baroness Warsi became the most senior Conservative to raise concerns about the cuts.

Lady Warsi, the Guardian continues, offered her support to the new Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire, Heidi Allen, who used her maiden Commons speech to issue a plea for the chancellor to rethink.

In an editorial, the paper says the upper house can best justify its dubious place in constitutional theory by demanding proper process, sharper scrutiny and better policy in practice.

The Financial Times says pressure mounted on George Osborne as he came under fire from his own MPs, while members of the Lords rallied round a plan to reject the government's proposals.

Eye-catching headlines

Free your mind: Violent prisoners are given meditation lessons : Already favoured by the middle classes, the art of "mindfulness" is claiming a new audience. Dangerous prisoners are to be taught to meditate in an attempt to quell violent rages Times

: Already favoured by the middle classes, the art of "mindfulness" is claiming a new audience. Dangerous prisoners are to be taught to meditate in an attempt to quell violent rages Captain Mandarin : The Captain of the Guard of Honour on Horse Guards, Major Bejamin Jesty, spoke in Mandarin when he invited President Xi to inspect 99 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Telegraph

: The Captain of the Guard of Honour on Horse Guards, Major Bejamin Jesty, spoke in Mandarin when he invited President Xi to inspect 99 soldiers from the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards Great Scott! The future arrived today: It is the day for which Back to the Future fans have waited 26 years, the moment the real world catches up with the future world imagined in the the sequel to the classic time-travelling movie Guardian

The Times notes that the Tory candidate for London Mayor, a former party chairwoman and a number of MPs from the 2015 intake joined the revolt, as the government fought to defend its measures from possible defeat in the Lords.

The Mail is in no doubt that tax credits are "among the most serious threats to Britain's hopes of recovery".

"Since tax credits began, annual costs have spiralled from £1.1bn to £30bn in 15 years. So, with borrowing still wildly out of control, George Osborne has no choice but to tackle them," it says.

"The challenge facing Mr Osborne, between now and next month's Autumn statement, is to find ways of softening the blow to the most vulnerable without compromising his assault on borrowing."

The Mirror accuses the chancellor of "arrogance".

It says: "Tinkering isn't the answer when scrapping the cuts is the only decent response. Tories parroting nonsense about representing blue collar employees will get their comeuppance when deceived workers take their revenge at the ballot box."

TV dinners

Technology is often blamed for many of the world's woes - from stealing people's jobs to making teenagers into loners, says the Times.

However, the paper continues, it appears now to be paying society an unlikely dividend - by reviving traditional family dining.

It explains that according to research by a supermarket chain the advent of pausable entertainment is ending the era of the TV dinner.

A third of people said services such as Netflix, BBC iPlayer and Sky+ meant they ate fewer meals in front of the TV because they could come back to programmes later.

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Catch-up TV is said to be a boost for traditional family dining

In a leading article, the Times says: "The proper full-house familial meal time, a custom long threatened by the late 20th Century low-tech ready meal, has thus been revived by early 21st Century high-tech ingenuity.

"No distractions from food or family at dinner time, no distractions from Strictly or Bake Off at television time. No awkward balancing, spilled drinks or crumbs down the sofa, either.

"All the adverts, credits and boring bits zapped on fast-forward. Best of all, able better to concentrate on our plates, we eat less when not watching TV. What's not to like?"

