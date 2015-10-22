Newspaper headlines: Bank account overhaul, Tom Watson apology, Carney EU speech and sugar tax call

The Competition and Markets Authority has been investigating the UK's personal and business banking sector since last November - and according to headlines in the papers, a shake-up is on the cards.

The regulator's preliminary report is not due to be officially released until later on Thursday but the Times and Daily Telegraph appear to have seen it and are saying there could be sweeping reforms.

Image copyright PA

The Telegraph says the High Street's largest lenders will be told they must make it easier for unhappy customers to change their banks.

Its headline sums up the changes as a "crackdown on bad bank service".

However, the paper says that free current account banking is here to stay, with the CMA expected to say that forcing companies to charge customers a fee for a service they currently do not pay for directly would not be beneficial.

The Times says the changes are designed to improve choice for savers and boost competition.

Final recommendations will be published in the spring and the Times says the CMA wants banks that raise charges, close branches or cut interest rates to be forced to help customers shop around for a better deal.

The regulator, it adds, also hopes to curb the practice of banks enticing customers with attractive rates and conditions only for charges to be increased or interest payments reduced down the line.

Eye-catching headlines

'Humbling'

There is widespread coverage of Labour deputy leader Tom Watson's appearance before the Home Affairs Select Committee.

The MP had written to the Crown Prosecution Service calling for a full review of a rape allegation made against the former Conservative home secretary Lord Brittan, which turned out to be unfounded.

The Sun says Mr Watson was "humiliated". And the Daily Mail saw his appearance and apology to the late peer's widow for using "emotive language" as a "very public humbling".

Writing in the Guardian, John Crace saw "disappointment on the faces of some members of the committee... They had come expecting a fight and were disconcerted to find there was none to be had".

Image copyright PA

Still, notes Patrick Kidd in the Times, Mr Watson, received a "stiff grilling" from the Tory-heavy committee even if he appeared "uncontrite" as he defended his decision to act on behalf of hundreds of alleged victims.

The Daily Telegraph was left unimpressed by the proceedings, in which police and the director of public prosecutions also appeared, describing them as a "cynical exercise in passing the buck".

Mr Watson "got carried away with his demented campaign to expose establishment paedophiles", suggests the Daily Express. His work has so far led to three convictions and the paper hopes genuine victims will not suffer from the backlash now being felt by the Metropolitan Police and prosecutors.

The Independent also worries about the possible "further disservice to justice". The "danger now is that the pendulum will swing too far the other way with, with victims who make apparently extraordinary claims against public figures dismissed as fantasists", its leader column says.

What the commentators say...

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Emily Ashton, chief political correspondent for Buzzfeed UK, and Politics Home editor Kevin Schofield join the BBC News Channel to review Thursday's front pages.

'Nuanced Carney'

There are varying interpretations of a speech by Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Britain's membership of the European Union.

Image copyright Reuters

The Guardian's story concentrates on Mr Carney's assertion that membership opened up the UK economy and made it more dynamic, but also left it more exposed to financial shocks.

It says his intervention is likely to be seen as strengthening David Cameron's hand as he prepares to enter negotiations with Britain's EU partners ahead of the referendum on the UK's membership.

The Independent says Mr Carney's focus on the significant economic benefits that the UK receives from being a member of the EU was seized upon by the In campaign.

But the Daily Mail says Mr Carney accused Europe of lacking flexibility over rules "cooked up on the Continent" that govern the City of London.

Tony Barber in the Financial Times says Mr Carney's words were "more nuanced". Both supporters and opponents of Britain's EU membership will pluck lines from his speech and argue that the Bank of England governor is with them and against their opponents, he says.

Sugar tax debate

Public health chiefs have advised the health secretary to introduce a so-called sugar tax in England as part of a range of measures to tackle child obesity.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jamie Oliver: Speaking out in favour of a sugar tax

The Department of Health said it would be considering the recommendations but according to sources quoted in the Daily Mail's lead story, the prime minister has already ruled out introducing such a measure.

Writing in the paper, celebrity chef Jamie Oliver reiterated his message earlier this week to MPs on the Health Select Committee that an official report had not been published because of pressures exerted by the food and drinks lobby.

In its leader column, the Times acknowledges the issue is "complex" but urges the government to give serious consideration to bringing in a sugar tax.

The Independent, meanwhile, is among the papers to report London Mayor Boris Johnson's comment that he is "seriously considering" plans for a sugar tax in the capital.

Making people click

Guardian: Phone in sick: it's a small act of rebellion against wage slavery

Financial Times: The business of clothing James Bond

Daily Mail: Where are the Back To The Future actors now?

Daily Telegraph: Go teetotal to reduce dementia risks, NHS says