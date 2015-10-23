Newspaper headlines: Sugar tax row, Noye decision, Carney comments and banana 'cures'

The debate surrounding calls for the introduction of a tax on sugary food remains in the headlines following the publication of a long-awaited report by Public Health England.

The Times says experts have urged the "most radical change in Britain's relationship with food in a generation" with their proposal of a levy of up to 20% on food containing sugar in a bid to cut childhood obesity and its impact on the NHS.

Downing Street, reports the Guardian, confirmed the government is looking at other recommended measures. But it says Prime Minister David Cameron is under pressure from experts and politicians to reverse his opposition to a tax.

In its leader column the Guardian acknowledges that critics are concerned a tax and the other policies would bear down disproportionately on lower-income groups - families "living in unhealthy cities with few incentives to exercise and limited access to fresh produce". But it says "the need to do more cannot be an excuse for doing nothing".

The Daily Telegraph believes the solution to the sugar crisis lies in individual responsibility. Manufacturers have a responsibility to label products better and the state can help by promoting sport in schools and leading a national conversation about better health, it says.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that the World Health Organization is to formally list processed meat and red meat among "cancer-causing substances". The rulings, says the paper, will send shock waves through the farming industry and the fast food sector.

First poppy

The Sun's lead story reports that Kenneth Noye, who was jailed for life for the 1996 murder of Stephen Cameron on a slip road off the M25 has been prevented from being transferred to an open prison. The Ministry of Justice says it does not comment on individuals but according to the paper, Justice Secretary Michael Gove has blocked the move amid fears that Noye, 68, still poses a risk.

Noye will have to serve between 18 months and two years in closed prison conditions before his bid can again be considered again, says the Sun.

The Daily Mirror's front page is given over to the story of a three-year-old girl called Grace who suffers from cerebral palsy and chronic lung disease and has been waiting all her life to be adopted. Now living with foster parents in the West Midlands, the paper says it is highlighting her case during national adoption week after the authorities took the unusual step of appealing for prospective parents to come forward.

The Daily Mail focuses on the concerns of a group of Tory MPs at the potential impact of the arrival of two boats carrying Syrian and other migrants at RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. The Mail's leader column says there is a danger that UK bases overseas will become a "magnet for migrants", who have been told by people smugglers that they will be permitted to stay there or even attempt to use them as a "back door" to the UK.

The Mail and the Sun say the migrants who do not claim asylum in Cyprus may be entitled to UK benefits, citing the case of 21 people who arrived at Akrotiri in similar circumstances in 1998.

And the launch of the Royal British Legion's annual poppy campaign is marked across the papers with photographs of a parade to Downing Street by veterans who have been helped by the charity. The Daily Star and Daily Express both record how the prime minister bought the first poppy of this year's appeal for £10 outside Number 10.

Measured or unclear?

The leader writers have been poring over Bank of England Governor Mark Carney's speech on the UK's European Union membership - and considering whether it was even right for him to weigh up the issues in public.

The Guardian says Mr Carney has defensible reasons for wanting to get involved, but he needs to tread carefully, since his authority rests upon his claim to not being a politician.

The Independent saw Mr Carney's assessment as "measured, balanced and, for the most part, unobjectionable", while the Financial Times says he made a "valuable contribution... in a detached and well-timed speech".

The Times recognises the criticism of Mr Carney from the likes of former Chancellor Lord Lawson for involving himself in matters outside the Bank's remit. But it says Mr Carney has scrupulously refrained from making any recommendations and hails his call for the interests of non-eurozone EU member states to be protected.

The Daily Mail, however, suggests Mr Carney should stick to the day job. Both the In and Out camps were scouring his speech for words that might help their causes and "precisely what Mr Carney hoped to achieve is unclear", it says.

Wonder fruit?

Finally, could bananas hold the key to the first cure for colds and flu?

According to a US study reported in the Daily Express, scientists believe they can harness the power of a chemical found in the fruit known as banana lectin, or BanLec.

Researchers at the University of Michigan Medical School believe a new generation of antiviral remedies could follow with treatments for Ebola, hepatitis C, Sars and HIV also possible.

Experts have known for some time about the virus-busting protein contained in bananas, says the Daily Telegraph's science editor Sarah Knapton. But only now have scientists engineered BanLec to avoid it causing a major immune response which causes a dangerous level of inflammation.

The Daily Mail stresses the study, published in the journal Cell, is still in its early stages and several years of research lie ahead before tests involving humans will even take place.

