Newspaper headlines: Tax credit cuts, Blair 'sorry over Iraq', Amis on Corbyn and new cyber fraud powers call

The chancellor's plans to cut tax credits for people on low incomes are in the spotlight again as the House of Lords gets set to debate the issue.

George Osborne, says the Sunday People, is facing a "triple whammy", with peers, Labour and Tory rebels all preparing to ambush the Welfare Bill.

The Sunday Telegraph says the chancellor is facing a backlash from three Cabinet ministers. They are said to be expressing "grave concerns" and have warned the policy may turn into a "Poll Tax-style error", undermining years of effort to dispel the image of the Tories.

Writing in the Telegraph, Tory minister Robert Halfon maintains Mr Osborne is right to move away from the "high welfare, high tax, low wage economy created by Labour".

Telegraph columnist Simon Heffer, however, wonders if opposition to the changes could derail Mr Osborne's reported ambition to lead the Conservatives.

The Sunday Express says at least 50 Conservative MPs are prepared to rebel and Mr Osborne is coming under growing pressure to soften the impact of his changes.

U-turn ahead?

The Independent on Sunday believes Mr Osborne's desire to cut the deficit "on the backs of the working poor" is wrong. The cuts contradict David Cameron's promise at the Conservative conference to mount an "all-out assault on poverty", it adds.

The chancellor and prime minister, says the Sunday Mirror, "must be forced to change their minds".

According to the Mail on Sunday, Mr Osborne will "perform an embarrassing U-turn" to defuse the growing revolt, with concessions announced in his Autumn Statement next month.

The Mail's leader column says removing tax credits too abruptly hurts "exactly the kind of voters the government wants to encourage" and the chancellor may be able to offer tweaks without looking like he has caved in.

The Sunday Times says there are legitimate questions about the plans to cut tax credits - and it reports the chancellor is considering raising the personal income tax level and bringing in National Insurance changes "to buy off his critics". But the paper takes issue with the prospect of the Lords defying parliamentary principles by opposing the Commons on tax and financial matters.

Meanwhile, in the Observer, former Tory minister David Willetts says Conservative policies are creating a "country for older generations" in which pensioners benefit from rising incomes while the young are affected by policy decisions, such as cuts to tax credits, as well as high housing costs.

'Nothing new'

The Mail on Sunday leads on an interview Tony Blair has given to CNN about the Iraq conflict - and interprets his remarks as evidence that the former prime minister has "finally said sorry" over his decision to go to war in 2003.

The appearance, says the paper, will prompt claims Mr Blair is trying to head off scathing criticism of his handling of the Iraq War expected to be included in the findings of the Chilcot inquiry.

The Mail also portrays Mr Blair's response to one question as an admission that his action could partly be to blame for the rise of Islamic State group.

However, Mr Blair's office maintains he has not said anything new in the interview, part of a wider documentary with other key players in the conflict.

There is "good (and bad) news" for Labour's new leader, says the front page headline in the Independent on Sunday. Jeremy Corbyn, the paper says, is close to scoring his first victory in the Commons over the imposition of VAT on feminine hygiene products. But it notes he is also facing a potential challenge to his leadership next year from the Rochdale MP Simon Danzcuk.

Novelist Martin Amis expresses his view on Mr Corbyn in an article for the Sunday Times, dismissing him as "undereducated", "slow-minded" and "humourless". Amis says he was "close to the epicentre of the Corbyn milieu" when in his 20s but suggests his stance will leave Labour "in any sane view undeserving of a single vote".

Eye-catching headlines

Cuts stretch thin blue line to breaking point - The Sunday Express says investigations into burglary, theft, low-level criminal damage and nuisance neighbours are among the crimes that will no longer be prioritised by police in England and Wales as the result of funding cuts

- The Sunday Express says investigations into burglary, theft, low-level criminal damage and nuisance neighbours are among the crimes that will no longer be prioritised by police in England and Wales as the result of funding cuts We need the law to go to war on terror - Home Secretary Theresa May uses an article in the Sun on Sunday to reiterate why she is fighting for greater powers to monitor internet and phone use - and reveals how GCHQ uncovered a 2010 plot to bring down a UK passenger jet.

Chinese 'spy' tried to get into Queen's coach - The Sunday Times reports that UK security officials became embroiled in a tense stand-off during the state visit of President Xi Jinping after a suspected agent tried to get too close to monarch.

'Insect' drone to spy on Isis - The Daily Star Sunday says the Ministry of Defence could take delivery of the solar-powered Zephyr which is designed to stay airborne for 90 days.

'Worst security threat'

The cyber-attack on Talk Talk remains in the headlines with the Sunday Times reporting that the telecoms giant could face legal claims amid a backlash from customers who have seen their personal data accessed.

The Times sees the attack as a "wake-up call" that has exposed complacency over online security.

The internet, says the Sunday Telegraph, has made our lives far simpler but the price for that is "eternal vigilance against fraud".

The Observer carries an appeal from IT experts for UK regulators to be given significant new powers to tackle online fraud.

In the Sunday Express, former Home Office adviser Sally Leivesley suggests hackers now pose more of a threat to world security than nuclear weapons with their potential ability to infiltrate defence systems and shut down power grids.

What the commentators say...

