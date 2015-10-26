Tax credits 'showdown' and Lewis Hamilton 'King of the Road' - newspaper headlines

What the Guardian calls a "showdown" in the House of Lords, where Lib Dem and cross-bench peers are threatening to "kill" the government's tax-credit reforms, provokes plenty of comment.

The Daily Telegraph says the threat of a "fatal amendment" to force the measure back to the Commons echoes "the great parliamentary battle of 1910-11".

It says: "The trigger for the crisis was the rejection by peers of the 'People's Budget' introduced by David Lloyd George. The prime minister, HH Asquith, threatened to flood the Upper House with new peers to support the measure, whereupon their lordships backed down and the supremacy of the Commons was enshrined in statute."

Matthew d'Ancona argues in the Guardian that peers "would be wise to resist the temptation to wreck, ruin and vandalise". He says: "Whatever you think of [Chancellor George] Osborne's measure, do you really want it to be overturned (temporarily) by a super-committee of the unelected?"

Image copyright PA

Dominic Lawson goes further in the Daily Mail, criticising the Lib Dem peers in a column headlined: "A pathetic act of revenge by a bunch of hypocritical, bitter nobodies."

However, Kevin Maguire complains in the Daily Mirror: "Hypocritical Tories have some brass neck to claim peers today voting against tax credit cuts would be a constitutional crisis when, seven years ago, Tory Lords shackled Labour to protect high earners from National Insurance hikes."

Writing in the Times, Matt Ridley says the government's problem is that "today's debate will not be seen in the media as being about the constitution, but about tax-credit cuts". He adds: "Plenty of Tories, though keen on the policy of gradually ceasing to subsidise big firms such as supermarkets by topping up the wages of their cheapest employees, worry that the measures are going to hit the poorest too hard and too soon, before the living wage helps them."

Times cartoonist Morten Morland offers his take on Education Secretary Nicky Morgan's description of Mr Osborne as "in listening mode". He draws the chancellor tied up in knots with the bill paving the way for cuts stuffed in his mouth.

The Sun foresees a "climbdown" by the chancellor. "Rebels claim he may 'mitigate' effects by exempting the lowest earners from National Insurance in the Autumn Statement," it reports. It sets out figures from the Child Poverty Action Group suggesting what people in certain trades will lose. "Brickies, roofers, porters and hairdressers will lose up to £2,399 a year," it says, while cleaners will lose £1,805, hospital porters £2,049 and "white van man" nearly £2,200.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times argues that although Mr Osborne is right to reform the system, the cut is "another sign of how this government penalises one group - families and children - while protecting another - the elderly - with higher pensions", via the guarantee that pensions rise year on year.

Eye-catching headlines

"Sugar addict ponies turn on tourists" - Ponies in Somerset's Quantock Hills "raised on leftover picnics and Polos from well-meaning visitors" are resorting to violence to satisfy their sugary urges, reports the Telegraph

- Ponies in Somerset's Quantock Hills "raised on leftover picnics and Polos from well-meaning visitors" are resorting to violence to satisfy their sugary urges, reports the Telegraph "You're fired up! Women in brawl on Apprentice" - the Daily Express's take on a rivalry between two contestants in the BBC reality show

- the Daily Express's take on a rivalry between two contestants in the BBC reality show "Kim and run a marath-un" - Runners are being offered the chance to visit the secretive state of North Korea, as part of a nine-day trip centred around a marathon in Pyongyang, says the Daily Mirror

- Runners are being offered the chance to visit the secretive state of North Korea, as part of a nine-day trip centred around a marathon in Pyongyang, says the Daily Mirror "I'm off, mate: English grandmaster defects to Wales" - Nigel Davies has resigned from the English Chess Federation complaining of "amateurish" leadership and a lack of sponsorship, reports the Times

'King of the Road'

Lewis Hamilton's third Formula 1 world championship - equalling the British record of Sir Jackie Stewart - provides the opportunity for some striking front-page photographs. To the Telegraph, he's the "Best of British", the Independent salutes his "driving force", while the Metro declares him "King of the Road".

"This has been a long journey for a driver who proclaimed as a 10-year-old that he wanted to be a Formula 1 world champion and whose father Anthony once took three jobs to finance his career," says the Times.

Image copyright AFP

The Independent notes Hamilton's admission that "I owe it all to my Dad and my family who sacrificed so much" and his recollection about driving home with his father, singing "We Are the Champions", after winning his first British championship.

Hamilton clinched the title at a thrilling US Grand Prix, having taken part in a rescheduled qualifying session the same day. And the Daily Mail's Jonathan McEvoy says: "The journey from a Stevenage council estate to the top of the world, again, kept us spellbound for two hours. Our nails were gnawed."

As Ben Hunt puts it in the Sun: "Hamilton overcame biblical rain, four safety cars and eight retirements to clinch a third world title."

The Telegraph's Daniel Johnson concludes: "What a way to enter the record books, to become perhaps the greatest driver Great Britain has ever known, winning a race full of unrelenting drama and incident. What a way to emphatically demonstrate his nerve, his speed, his command of a stormy situation."

Spin?

The interview given by Tony Blair to US television, in which he apologised for mistakes made over the Iraq War, provokes anger in the Daily Mirror. The paper hears from one mother of a fallen soldier, who describes the former PM's words as coming "10 years too late for my son".

"Call that an apology, Mr Blair?" asks the Daily Mail as it records the anger of army families. And it has James Slack "deconstruct the ex-PM's spin", such as by interpreting Mr Blair's apology for "the fact the intelligence we received was wrong" as "seeking to shift the blame for the dodgy dossiers".

Guardian cartoonist Martin Rowson pictures the corpse of Mr Blair's career, unable to spit out the word "sorry", while David Cameron looks on asking "what on Earth is he trying to say?" and George Osborne replies: "Who cares?"

Image copyright PA

His Telegraph counterpart, Adams, has Mr Blair three times refusing to apologise before realising a bomb is about to detonate behind him, at which point he says: "Maybe I am sorry for some things, sort of, I mean..." The bomb is marked "Chilcot" - a reference to the inquiry that is expected to criticise the former Labour leader.

And the paper's editorial explains: "It would seem... that the former prime minister is expecting to be criticised over failures of post-invasion planning and is also anticipating a connection being made between the collapse of Iraq into sectarian civil war and the rise of Isil (Islamic State) extremists."

As Trevor Kavanagh puts it in the Sun, Mr Blair "has decided to get his version out first". In the Independent's cartoon Brian Adcock has Mr Blair spinning in the form of a whirlwind that bumps the inquiry chairman, Sir John Chilcot, out of the way.

There is some support for the former PM from John Rentoul, in the Independent. He writes that: "Blair will never accept the decision [to go to war] was wrong, and nor should he. It was a reasonable decision, supported by the Commons, on the basis of the evidence at the time."

Giving the opposite viewpoint, ex-Lib Dem leader Menzies Campbell writes in the paper: "It was founded on doubtful intelligence, massaged to make the case for intervention. There were no weapons of mass destruction. And no plan for dealing with the inevitable aftermath of violence and disarray."

