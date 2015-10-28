Newspaper headlines: Tax credit vote fall-out, IDs for sale, GCHQ access and George V's tiger hunt

As the prime minister announces a review into the role of the House of Lords following the government's defeat over cuts to tax credits, the papers consider the dramatic events of the past week.

Ministers say the unelected Lords broke with convention by opposing a financial measure approved by the Commons. But Chancellor George Osborne has confirmed he is now seeking to soften the impact of his cuts on low-earners.

While the Daily Mirror highlights the millionaire peers who backed the attempt to cut tax credits, the Daily Mail opts to focus on the "distinctly chequered backgrounds" of some members of the Lords who "gave two fingers to democracy".

According to the Mail, tax credits are "ruinously wasteful" but the way Mr Osborne tried to change the system was "flawed". The Lords behaviour was an "affront to democracy" and it welcomes the prime minister's action.

The Daily Express also believes a review is a necessity. "If this does not happen the tax credit issue will be only the first in an endless series of similar debacles that waste parliamentary time and do a disservice to voters."

The Daily Telegraph agrees the episode has been extremely damaging for the government's case for welfare reform.

Writing in the paper, former Foreign Secretary William Hague singles out Liberal Democrat peers for forgetting a "key principle" in Parliament. His solution - the Parliament Act should be amended as soon as possible to prevent the Lords ever voting down another financial bill.

The Sun says: "How we got here stinks... The Lords must not be allowed to dictate how our nation functions."

However, it says peers ultimately made the correct decision and ways must be found to help those affected by the cuts. Along with the Mail, the Sun suggests the chancellor look at the foreign aid budget to fill the hole in his spending plans.

The Financial Times says Mr Osborne must come up with a revised and more politically palatable proposal. The chancellor should take a "hard look" at some of the policy choices the government has made, it says. Reducing inheritance tax is a "perfectly respectable aspiration" but should not be done at the expense of reducing the incomes of the working poor".

'Dignified backtrack'

In its leader column, the Guardian says the government defeat shows that parliament was "simply doing its job... technically it was within its right to do so, both by convention and precedent". The vote was not an example of a "genuine and prolonged political war between the two houses", it contends.

The Independent says talk of a constitutional crisis was always overblown but the Lords have done the Tories "an enormous favour". Labour has won an early victory, it says, but had the measures passed they would have damaged the government grievously and aided the opposition's revival.

In the Times, deputy political editor Sam Coates says the defeat does provide Mr Osborne with a way to "backtrack with dignity".

Writing in the same paper, Isabel Hardman considers the impact on the leadership ambitions of both Mr Osborne and Boris Johnson.

"Boris Johnson's allies think the Lords defeat and backbench Tory dissent on the matter puts the Mayor of London 'back in business' in the leadership contest," she says. And although many Tory MPs believe the row will ultimately make no difference to Mr Osborne's leadership bid "he cannot afford too many weeks like this one".

Eye-catching headlines

The gentleman of today: Brisk with a bra strap but wary of emoji - the Daily Telegraph covers Country Life magazine's guide to the 39 rules for modern male manners.

How dance crazes can make us feel a step closer - from Gangnam Style to YMCA, doing energetic routines together make people feel more connected and raises their pain threshold, research by Oxford psychologists outlined in the Guardian suggests.

Cod back on the menu as stocks recover - the Times reports how - after severe restrictions on catches - the spawning stock of northern Atlantic cod off Newfoundland and Labrador has rebounded from a few tens of thousands in the 1990s to more than 200,000 tonnes.

Trick or heat - the Daily Mirror is among several papers to report that a burst of hot air from Spain could see Halloween revellers sweltering in their costumes as temperatures in parts of the UK rocket to a predicted 21C on 31 October.

GCHQ access

The impact of the cyber-attack on telecoms giant TalkTalk continues to reverberate.

According to the Financial Times, the personal details of more than 600,000 people were stolen from UK companies last year "with all the information necessary to completely seize control of an individual's digital identity".

Government officials tell the paper that tens of thousands of Britons' identities were on sale on the "dark web" including profiles hacked from the government database shared by departments, including HM Revenue & Customs and the Department of Work and Pensions.

The revelation "lays bare the extent of digital weakness" in British business in the run up to the TalkTalk attack, says the FT.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail's Ruth Lythe investigates the "auction websites" where criminal gangs trade bank details for £23.

The Daily Mail and the Sun give over their front pages to more details about the 15-year-old boy arrested in Country Antrim in connection with the TalkTalk case. He is described as a video games enthusiast who rarely leaves his bedroom. The FT reports speculation that he might have been a target for a cyber criminal gang "looking to use his skills".

The Times devotes five pages to the "unprecedented access" it has been given to government surveillance agency GCHQ - both at its base in Cheltenham and "top-secret" London offices.

The agency is said to be at the forefront of the battle against cybercrime and cyber-espionage, and speaking ahead of the the Commons debate on the controversial Investigatory Powers Bill, its director Robert Hannigan tells the paper: "The threat is growing in number, sophistication and impact."

In its leader column, the Times says a robust and open debate on the issues was required but the capabilities of the intelligence service should be "allowed to develop at no lesser rate than those of democracy's enemies".

What the commentators say...

George V's tiger hunt

There is much interest in an album of 179 photographs featuring King George V taken during a 10-day hunting expedition to Nepal in 1911.

The Daily Express says photographs of the monarch standing over dead Bengal tigers and rhinos are among the images set to go under the hammer at Bonhams in London.

"The bloodthirsty tour over a century ago is a far cry from the work of his great-great-grandsons Prince William and Harry - both dedicated conservationists," notes the Daily Mirror.

The album is valued at £2,000 and is being sold by relatives of Admiral Sir Colin Keppel, the extra equerry to King George during the monarch's voyage to India and Nepal, says the Daily Mail in its report headlined "king of the beasts".

Daily Telegraph: G'day mate: 'Lazy' Australian accent caused by 'alcoholic slur' of heavy-drinking early settlers

Guardian: Quentin Tarantino has 'destroyed his career', says rightwing host Bill O'Reilly

Daily Star: Cristiano Ronaldo set to return to Old Trafford

Times: Warrior rises from grave after 3,500 years