Newspaper headlines: Aberdeen school stabbing, Cameron's EU exit warning and £21m Fifa refund call

The death of a 16-year-old pupil in a stabbing at a school in Aberdeen is reported on the front pages of Thursday's press. The Sun, Daily Mirror, Daily Star and i all lead on the incident at Cults Academy which police are treating as a murder inquiry.

The Daily Mirror describes how the school was put into lockdown after the death of the boy, named locally as Bailey Gwynne.

"Terrified students texted parents from their classrooms and worried mums and dads raced to the scene to find the school surrounded by police," says the paper.

The Times describes the floral tributes which appeared at the gates of school by the evening, while the Daily Mail highlights the "mounting alarm" at the number of pupils across Britain carrying weapons.

The Daily Star says Cults Academy is one of the top five performing state schools in Scotland with former pupils including ex-Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson's son Darren, Scotland and Hull City player Shaun Maloney, and Calvin Goldspink of pop group S Club 8.

'Norway option'

David Cameron's warning that UK would lose out if it was to have the same kind of relationship with the European Union as Iceland or Norway - inside the European Economic Area but outside the EU itself - attracts the attention of the leader writers. The prime minister has said all options are on the table as he seeks to renegotiate Britain's relationship with Brussels ahead of a referendum.

The Daily Express reports that Mr Cameron's comments, during a visit to Iceland, sparked a backlash from Eurosceptic critics.

And the Daily Mail believes Mr Cameron has damaged his negotiating options because he "threw away his pretence that he's keeping an open mind over Britain's membership of the EU".

According to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Cameron's "negative attack" does not suggest someone confident of bringing home a membership deal that will strike voters as clearly superior to life outside the union.

But in the Guardian's opinion, Mr Cameron "finally delivered a reality check to Tory Eurosceptics" who have been arguing for a so-called Norway option. It urges him to now "go beyond the case for not leaving".

"He must set out a more positive case for the kind of Europe, and Britain's role within it, that he seeks," the paper adds.

The Times does not believe Norway is a model for Britain's future relationship with the EU in any event, and says Mr Cameron highlighted a "simple fact". Both sides in the referendum campaign, says the Times, must explain in more convincing detail how Britain would develop, and position itself in the world after a referendum.

Eye-catching headlines

'Eco home' near Stonehenge shows enterprise of first Brits - The Guardian says archaeologists have expressed astonishment at discovery of 6,000-year-old residence and its Stone Age version of the storage heater

Nissan shifts up a gear in race to commercialise driverless cars - The Financial Times reports the Tokyo Motor Show unveiling of a concept vehicle "with a brain" - and an interior that can transform into a living room

Britain is running out of painters and decorators - The Daily Mail highlights research which suggests shortage of skilled craftsmen threatens government efforts to build a million new homes in the next five years

The writing is on the wall for handwriting - The Daily Mirror reports a survey suggesting that one in five teenagers has not picked up a pen more than once every couple of months outside school

Station poppies banned in case drivers think they're red lights - The Daily Star reports rail managers' reason for taking down giant Remembrance Day emblems from pillars at one London station

What the commentators say...

'Bogged down'

The Independent's front page story reveals that detectives used powers under the Terrorism Act to seize the laptop of a journalist working on BBC's Newsnight programme.

Secunder Kermani has made a series of reports on British-born jihadists. The BBC says police were interested in correspondence between Mr Kermani and a man who was not a confidential source. But in the Independent's view he "has a right to report without a threat to him or his sources".

A series of stories in the Times on Britain's security services continues with officers talking about the role data analysis plays in their investigations. A senior spy tells the paper MI6 would face ruin without the ability to collect information about online activities.

The paper also says data analysis was key in helping MI6 unmask a Pakistani scientist who sold nuclear secrets to Iran, Libya and North Korea.

The Sun, meanwhile, carries the news that Home Secretary Theresa May has rejected a call from civil liberty campaigners for judges - rather than the secretary of state - to sign off warrants for the security services. The paper says Mrs May feared the move could have seen their decisions being subject to appeals but as a compromise will suggest judges could retrospectively review warrants.

The Sun applauds her decision. "The last thing our spooks needed was to be bogged down by legal challenges as they battle terrorists," it says.

£21m refund?

The papers seize on a suggestion by Fifa's suspended president, Sepp Blatter, that there was an agreement to award the 2018 World Cup to Russia, before the vote took place.

England's bid to host the tournament was "always doomed" because of the "secret deal" says the Times in its front-page story.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Blatter held talks with the England 2018 bid team at Downing Street in 2010

The Times leader takes issue with Mr Blatter's assertion that England were "bad losers". It notes that nearly £21m was spent on the bid, some of it public money from local authorities.

The Daily Telegraph describes Mr Blatter's comments as a "stunning disclosure". But it notes that FA chairman Greg Dyke was sceptical about the prospect of successfully suing Fifa for the return of the money spent, even if Mr Blatter stood by his comments made in the "extraordinary interview" with Russian news agency Tass.

The Sun's headline says "we want out money back", while the Mirror describes Mr Blatter's comments as "jaw dropping" and a "bitter pill to swallow".

The Guardian's leader considers the future of Fifa itself following months of accusations about how the organisation was run.

"There is almost no twist in this miserable tale that could come as a surprise," it says.

Making people click

Daily Express: Giant poppies painted alongside busy motorway in honour of Remembrance Day

Guardian: Hiker stumbles upon 'extraordinary' 1,200-year-old Viking sword

Daily Telegraph: ME sufferers 'can overcome symptoms with positive thinking and exercise'

Times: Iceland's volcanic energy may power British homes