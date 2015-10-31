Newspaper review: Guantanamo detainee's return, Rugby World Cup final and surveillance bill caution

Image copyright PA

The return to the UK of Shaker Aamer, the last British resident to be detained by the US at Guantanamo Bay, is widely reported. He arrived at Biggin Hill airport on Friday on a private plane after being held for more than 13 years without charge.

The Guardian says Mr Aamer is to bring a damages claim against the UK government.

The case will accuse the UK's security and intelligence agencies, whose officers interrogated him at Guantanamo and who are said to have been present while he was being tortured at a prison in Afghanistan, of complicity, reports the paper.

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Aamer, 48, is in line for a payout of more than £1m. Ministers settled similar cases saying they could not defend them in court without damaging British security by revealing secret intelligence information, it notes.

The Mail, which has been campaigning for Mr Aamer's release and devotes five pages to the story, describes his return to the UK as a "great day for justice" and the "end of a truly shameful period in our history".

"Though we hold no brief for Mr Aamer, who may indeed have been an enemy of the West (and could still be), we believe with a burning passion in justice and the rule of law," it says.

"There's a reason for his captors' failure to try him: They know their evidence is worthless - because much of it was almost certainly extracted under torture."

The Daily Telegraph says it understands high-level negotiations between the US and UK have set out a rigid security criteria for Mr Aamer. Washington is said to want the father-of-four tracked amid concerns he could become a focus of a "renewed Islamist recruitment drive".

Mr Aamer's case, says the Sun, has been a "travesty of justice". His allegations against the UK must be investigated and "hopefully he will also answer legitimate questions about why he was in Afghanistan", where he was picked up by US forces in 2001.

The Daily Mirror carries contrasting views on the release. Shadow human rights minister Andy Slaughter says the government needs to investigate the circumstances of the detention and press the US to close Guantanamo. Security expert Major Chris Hunter suggests it would be "irresponsible" not to now monitor Mr Aamer, who says he was working for a charity but who others have claimed had links to al-Qaeda.

Play and performance, not belief, are what make festivals fun - The Guardian's leader column attempts to make sense of Halloween "a completely fraudulent festival" for Britons but one in which the "dressing up and playing with fear" has its own reward.

Brides shun the bouquet in favour of fruit and veg posies - The Times notices a report in Waitrose Weekend magazine that suggests women are increasingly carrying arrangements made up of citrus fruit, berries and even cabbages or leeks on their big day.

Chinese flock to PM's pub after XI visit - The Daily Mail reports the pub close to Chequers visited by David Cameron and President Xi Jinping has become a tourist destination.

We'll give all our surplus food to the needy, Morrisons promises - The Times reports on the first supermarket chain to donate all its unsold edible produce to local community groups.

As New Zealand and Australia prepare to do battle at Twickenham in the Rugby World Cup final, the papers look ahead to match and back at the tournament itself.

In the view of the Times, the 2015 World Cup has been an "outstanding triumph" - not withstanding the host nation's "miserable show".

"These past six weeks have unfolded as a magnificent story and and an outstanding advert for a sport, reaching new heights of excellence," it says.

For former England captain Will Carling, writing in the Financial Times, the World Cup has been a "huge success through the brilliant presentation of stadiums, the quality of the rugby and enthusiasm of the fans".

Daily Telegraph rugby correspondent Mick Cleary says "the greatest of all World Cups, the most upbeat and competitive, the most sparkly and enterprising on the field, the best attended off the field, has got its fitting finale".

In the Guardian, former New Zealand coach Graham Henry looks forward to the first meeting of the All Blacks and Wallabies - the world's topped ranked teams - in the final. "History counts for nothing if you are looking for a winner, but I'm sure it creates some interest as the Wallabies and the All Blacks do value their legacy," he says.

The government is preparing to put new surveillance measures before Parliament - but the debate would appear to have begun already.

The draft Investigatory Powers Bill is expected to call for police to be allowed to examine people's people's online browsing histories.

Security minister John Hayes defends the government plans in the Daily Mail as a way of exposing terrorists and paedophiles and helping track down missing children, but promised safeguards would prevent the powers from being abused.

But according to the Independent, days after peers rejected George Osborne's tax credit plans, it looks as if the proposals are set to become the subject of a "fresh showdown" with the House of Lords.

The Independent says peers led by the Liberal Democrats, but from across the political divide, are also concerned by reports that the government has rejected calls for judges, rather than ministers, to issue warrants for surveillance activities.

In a leading article, the Independent acknowledges that legislation is in need of an overhaul and behind the times but contends the plans "give some genuine cause for alarm".

The Daily Mirror's highlights concerns that forcing internet companies to store evidence of web browsing could see the information falls in to the hands of hackers intent on blackmail.

The Daily Telegraph seeks to draw a comparison between granting police new powers and government plans to tighten up freedom of information requests. It accuses ministers of blatant hypocrisy. "At the same time as the state seeks to look deeper into the private lives of citizens, it is also seeking to withdraw further from media scrutiny."

