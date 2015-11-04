Newspaper headlines: Surveillance 'overhaul' and 'pay rise' for doctors

"The biggest overhaul of intelligence laws for 15 years" is how the Daily Telegraph describes draft legislation set to be unveiled by Home Secretary Theresa May later in the form of the Investigatory Powers Bill.

The morning papers offer numerous predictions for what will and won't be in the controversial bill, with the Independent suggesting several measures from earlier legislation - "dubbed the 'Snooper's Charter'" and blocked by the Lib Dems in coalition - have been dropped.

The Guardian and Independent both highlight the proposal requiring companies to keep records for 12 months of customers' phone and internet use - such as details of websites visited.

The home secretary, the Guardian says, "will try to sweeten the pill of her revived 'snooper's charter'" by announcing that judges' approval will be needed before police can access an individual's records.

The Times has more on how judicial oversight of the new laws could work, suggesting the "power to veto ministers' decisions on all top-level anti-terrorism spying operations" will reside with a "panel of specially trained judges".

According to legal sources, the paper says, "at least 10 judges would be required if the panel were to function around the clock, with some emergency warrants being issued in the middle of the night".

This element of the proposals "represents a significant concession by ministers to the privacy lobby's demand for greater scrutiny of spy agencies after the Edward Snowden leaks scandal".

However, the Independent reports the accusation by Liberty director Shami Chakrabarti that the Home Office was "initially asking for the 'most outrageous, even impractical, powers' so that even the smallest so-called concessions seem more reasonable".

The Telegraph cartoonist Matt manages to find some humour in a desperately dry subject, depicting a queue outside the gates of heaven where one man asks another: "They don't check our internet history, do they?"

Eye-catching headlines

Laurie Lee shot fellow poet in the foot 'because there were too many of them in Chelsea' - the incident, involving an airgun, is revealed in a new volume of work by the Cider with Rosie author, reports the Telegraph

- the incident, involving an airgun, is revealed in a new volume of work by the Cider with Rosie author, reports the Telegraph Daddy... why don't fish have eyebrows? - many parents are struggling to answer even basic science questions from their children, according to a survey reported in the Times

- many parents are struggling to answer even basic science questions from their children, according to a survey reported in the Times In a bad mood? It could actually be good for you - sulking can help people conserve energy, according to a study reported in the Mail that suggests ever-changing moods help us adapt to different situations

- sulking can help people conserve energy, according to a study reported in the Mail that suggests ever-changing moods help us adapt to different situations Footie lad named after 11 Leeds stars supports Arsenal - a man who was given 11 middle names in honour of the 1991-92 title-winning Leeds United team, tells the Mirror: "I think I chose Arsenal mainly to rebel."

Doctors' contract

The other story making a number of front pages, just as ballot papers are going out to junior doctors in dispute with the government over a planned new contract in England, is the expected announcement of concessions from the health secretary later.

The Daily Mail declares: "Jeremy Hunt today launches a last-ditch effort to buy off a threatened doctors' strike."

It reports that he will offer pay rises from 5-15% and promise safer working hours.

The Guardian suggests he will also offer "a further climbdown from his hardline position" on the move to extend "normal" working hours - thereby reducing "unsociable" hours for which doctors are paid overtime.

In a letter released to the Daily Mail, 371 emergency consultants warn of a possible "staffing crisis in A&E because of restrictions on lucrative overtime".

Similarly, the paper warns that if a strike cannot be averted, it "would cause huge disruption for the NHS over winter, leading to thousands of cancelled operations and appointments".

In its leader column, the Mail "urges doctors not to dismiss the health secretary's offer out of hand but to study the details - while Mr Hunt should seriously consider how to stop the exodus from A&E".

Stroll with it

In lighter news - you could be lighter by taking a daily walk rather than going to the gym, it's claimed. The findings of research by the London School of Economics are picked up in many papers.

"Speedy strollers are about 4 1/2lb lighter and women are almost a dress size smaller than gym-goers," reports the Sun.

The paper points out that four in five people fail to achieve the NHS's recommendation of at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week.

Lead researcher Dr Grace Lordan says: "Many go to the gym and then drop off. But walking fits in with busy lifestyles."

The researchers' conclusion "makes sense in anthropological terms", says Jim McKenna, who is professor of activity and health at Leeds Beckett University.

"Humans are hunter-gatherers," he says in the Express. "We are designed to get more benefit from regular, low-level exercise."

The Times advises: "You can tell if you've reached 'moderate intensity' exercise if you can talk, but are unable to sing the words to a song."

It's a case of "poacher turns shopkeeper", says the Financial Times, as online retailer Amazon - "often blamed for killing high-street bookshops"- opens its first bricks-and-mortar bookshop in its home city of Seattle.

The Guardian says: "After a decade in the doldrums for physical book sales... industry bosses said this highlighted the revival of hardbacks and paperbacks."

The venture will be a learning experience for Amazon, suggests the FT, which says: "Retailers of all types are looking to understand how shoppers' behaviour online is influenced by their high-street habits."

The move has not been warmly welcomed by everyone in the industry, with James Daunt, of UK bookseller Waterstones, quoted as saying he hopes the venture "falls flat on its face".

